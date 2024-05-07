Home>>
Xi arrives in Tarbes to continue state visit to France
(Xinhua) 18:21, May 07, 2024
TARBES, France, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday arrived in Tarbes, Hautes-Pyrenees Department of France, as part of his state visit to the European country.
Xi was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the airport.
