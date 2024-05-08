Home>>
Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Serbian President Vucic
(Xinhua) 16:17, May 08, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended here a welcome ceremony held by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
