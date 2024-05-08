Highlights of Xi's state visit to France

Xinhua) 18:06, May 08, 2024

PARIS, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his visit to France on Tuesday, the first leg of his six-day trip to Europe through Friday.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks and statements, as well as some important agreements reached between the two countries during his state visit to France.

ON CHINA-FRANCE RELATIONS

-- Although the Chinese and French civilizations, one in the East and the other in the West, have different values and social systems, both are committed to inter-civilization exchanges and mutual learning.

-- The two sides could coexist in harmony without seeking uniformity. Through dialogue and cooperation, they could make new contributions to world peace and development and human progress.

-- A growing China-France relationship not only brings benefits to both peoples, but also provides stability and positive energy to the turbulent world.

-- The two sides should stay committed to the spirit that guided the establishment of their diplomatic ties, namely, independence, mutual understanding, long-term vision and mutual benefit, and enrich it with new features of the new era.

-- The two sides should continue to understand each other, jointly promote harmonious coexistence in a colorful world, stick to taking a long view and work together for an equal and orderly multipolar world.

-- China is ready to work with France and Europe to enhance people-to-people exchanges, deepen economic and trade cooperation, build the right perception of each other, and solidify and carry forward the stories of friendship between the Chinese people and the people of France and Europe.

ON COMMUNICATION AND COOPERATION

-- China is willing to maintain strategic communication with France, respect each other's core interests, and consolidate the strategic stability of bilateral relations, tap the vast potential of mutually beneficial cooperation and facilitate growth and balance in bilateral trade.

-- China is willing to import more quality products from France, push for more practical results from the "French farm to Chinese dining table" mechanism, and hope that France will export more high-tech and high value-added products to China.

-- The two sides should enhance the docking of development strategies, deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as aerospace and aviation, strengthen cooperation in nuclear energy, innovation and finance, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as green energy, smart manufacturing, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.

-- China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in climate change, biodiversity and other fields, support France in hosting a successful UN Ocean Conference, and encourage the pairing of relevant national parks and nature reserves of the two countries.

-- France is a sporting power and China will send a high-level delegation to France to participate in the Paris Olympic Games.

ON PEACE AND STABILITY

-- China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to or a participant in it. Instead of being an onlooker, China has been playing an important role for peace.

-- China opposes attempts to use the Ukraine crisis to scapegoat or smear a third country or to stoke a "new Cold War."

-- The prolonged tragedy of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a test for human conscience, and the international community must act.

-- China and France have many in common on the Palestine-Israel issue, and it is thus critical that the two countries strengthen cooperation and help restore peace in the Middle East.

-- Both China and France value independence as two major countries. Our interactions in the long course of history have released tremendous energy swaying the trajectory of the world.

-- Today's world is far from being tranquil. China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, should speak out for peaceful settlement of hotspot issues and contribute to a world of lasting peace and common security. China is willing to work with France to advocate, on the occasion of the Paris Olympic Games, a cessation of hostilities around the world during the Games.

ON AI TECHNOLOGY AND PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE EXCHANGES

-- Recognizing the key role of artificial intelligence (AI) in development and innovation, while taking into account the range of challenges that may arise from the development and use of AI, China and France agree on the importance of promoting the development and security of AI and promoting appropriate international governance to achieve this goal.

-- France and China agree that global governance of AI should allow for flexibility to facilitate the development of a constantly and rapidly evolving technology, with the necessary protection of personal data and the rights of users mobilizing AI or whose productions are mobilized by AI.

-- The two countries are fully committed to promoting safe, secure, and reliable AI systems based on the principle of AI for the common good, through a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue, and through promoting international cooperation and interoperability among AI governance frameworks and initiatives, building on work done at the UN level.

-- Both countries recognize that the opportunities, risks and challenges associated with AI are global in nature.

-- China will extend the visa-free policy for short-term visits to China by 12 countries, including France, until the end of 2025.

-- China looks forward to hosting more than 10,000 French students in the next three years and doubling the number of European youth exchanges in China.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)