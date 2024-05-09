Xi says China strives for rejuvenation of Chinese nation, welfare of people worldwide

Xinhua) 08:09, May 09, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that China not only strives for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also works for the welfare of people of the world.

Xi made the remarks while attending an event at Villa Peace where Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his wife, Tamara Vucic, bid farewell to the Chinese leader and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Vucic and his wife warmly received Xi and Peng at the villa.

The Serbian leader briefed Xi on the history of Belgrade and its recent development and changes, and thanked Chinese enterprises and workers for their important contributions to Serbia's infrastructure and urban construction.

China has always been a great country, he said, adding that in recent years, China has seen rapid development, its status and role as a major country have been respected, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable.

In this process, President Xi's profound wisdom, strategic vision and excellent leadership have played an irreplaceable and important role, he said.

China is not only committed to its own development, but also helps Serbia and other countries develop together, he said, adding that Serbia is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with China and work together to realize their respective national development dreams.

Xi said China is a great country with a splendid civilization of more than 5,000 years, adding that his generation and the new generation of young people are determined to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"We not only pursue our own development, but also strive to achieve common development with other countries in the world -- that is why I proposed the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

A strong China is by no means a threat to the world, Xi said, adding that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with all countries, including Serbia, to seek common development.

Vucic thanked President Xi again for his state visit to Serbia, saying that Serbia has made unprecedented special arrangements to receive President Xi.

He expressed the hope that President Xi could feel Serbian people's deep friendship for the Chinese people, especially the respect for President Xi personally.

Vucic also expressed his appreciation to China for the valuable help to Serbia, with a hope of making the historic visit as an opportunity to elevate Serbia-China relations to a new height.

Xi said that although the duration of his visit is short, it is very pleasant and touching, and once again left him an unforgettable impression.

The visit was rich in content and significance, and was a complete success, he said, adding that the China-Serbia friendship enjoys strong popular support.

Xi also said that he is looking forward to continuing maintaining close communication and working together with Vucic to write a new chapter in China-Serbia relations so as to push for more achievements in guiding bilateral ties and building the China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era for the benefits of the two peoples.

Following the event, Vucic and his wife accompanied Xi and Peng to the airport.

