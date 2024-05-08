China welcomes more direct flights between Belgrade, Chinese cities -- Xi

Xinhua) May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes Serbia to increase direct flights between Belgrade and Shanghai, and encourages airlines from both sides to launch direct flights between Belgrade and Guangzhou, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday.

It is one of the six measures announced by Xi to support the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future as he jointly met the press with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

