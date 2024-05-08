China to import more quality, distinctive Serbian agriproducts -- Xi

Xinhua) 20:34, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to import more quality and distinctive agricultural products from Serbia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday.

It is one of the six measures announced by Xi to support the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future as he jointly met the press with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)