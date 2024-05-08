In pics: Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest

Xinhua) 14:54, May 08, 2024

This photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows an interior view of the Experience Center of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone (CECZ) in Budapest, Hungary. Founded in 2012, the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone (CECZ) is a major trade hub that facilitates trade cooperation between Hungarian and Chinese companies and also between China and the other countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEEC). (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows a storehouse at Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary.

A worker moves goods at the Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary on April 29, 2024.

A worker operates at the Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary on April 29, 2024.

A man shops at the Experience Center of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone (CECZ) in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2024.

This photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows the Experience Center of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone (CECZ) in Budapest, Hungary.

A worker loads goods onto a truck at the Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary on April 29, 2024.

A worker loads goods onto a truck at the Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary on April 29, 2024.

A worker moves goods at the Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary on April 29, 2024.

A woman shops at the Experience Center of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone (CECZ) in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2024.

A staff member is about to enter the office building at Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2024.

This photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows a storehouse at Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary.

This photo taken on April 29, 2024 show a storehouse at Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary.

Workers move goods at the Csepel Freeport Logistics Park of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone in Budapest, Hungary on April 29, 2024.

