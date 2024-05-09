We Are China

A glimpse of Zhaozhou Bridge scenic area in Hebei, N China

Xinhua) 09:50, May 09, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge scenic area at night in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Built in the Sui Dynasty (581-618), the 1,400-year-old Zhaozhou Bridge stands over the Xiaohe River in Zhaoxian County, Hebei Province. It is the world's oldest single-arch bridge.

A combination of location, design and excellent construction are the main reasons why the bridge has withstood earthquake, flood and war for 1,400 years.

Along with such world-famous landmarks as the Forbidden City and the Great Wall, the bridge was listed into China's first group of national cultural heritage protection sites in 1961.

Nowadays, the Zhaozhou Bridge scenic area has been open to public for free, bringing numerous tourists into the county.

A worker removes floating water plants at the Zhaozhou Bridge scenic area in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows a statue of Li Chun, designer of the Zhaozhou Bridge, in the Zhaozhou Bridge scenic area in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A child displays a popsicle with a pattern of the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows the bottom of the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Cultural relics protection technicians inspect the bottom of the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows tourists on the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Students make models of the Zhaozhou Bridge at a primary school in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a relic dating back to the Sui Dynasty (581-618) of the Zhaozhou Bridge at Zhaoxian Museum in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge at night in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This file photo shows the carving patterns on the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhu Tao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge and its surrounding village in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge at night in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge at sunset in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists view a relic dating back to the Sui Dynasty (581-618) of the Zhaozhou Bridge at the Zhaozhou Bridge scenic area in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Children play on the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This file photo shows a stone carving on the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhu Tao/Xinhua)

This file photo shows the carving patterns on the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhu Tao/Xinhua)

Cultural relics protection technicians inspect the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)