Scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in north China

Xinhua) 13:57, May 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

