Scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in north China
An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a scenery of Hongshankou Great Wall in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- New museum on Great Wall opens in China
- China Close-Up | Ancient city revived through cultural heritage preservation
- Spring scenery of Great Wall in N China's Hebei
- World Theatre Day celebration kicks off in north China
- China breathes digital life into historical heritage like Great Wall
- Snow scenery of Great Wall in Beijing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.