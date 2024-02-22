We Are China

Snow scenery of Great Wall in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:41, February 22, 2024

A drone photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the snow covered Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Liu Yu/Xinhua)

