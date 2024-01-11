Archaeological work on Jiankou section of Great Wall to start in April

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows snow scenery of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The archaeological work on the Jiankou section of the Great Wall will be officially launched in April, local authorities said Wednesday.

The archaeological work is part of the fifth phase of the repair project on the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, which was launched in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025, said the Huairou District of Beijing authorities.

The Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Beijing's suburban Huairou District, is one of the most dangerous parts of the Great Wall and is known by hikers as "the wild Great Wall."

The fifth phase of the repair project covers six defense towers ranging from Huai No.117 to Huai No.122, and the walls between the towers, with a total length of 915 meters, said Zhang Tong, director of the Huairou district cultural relics management bureau.

Digital technologies will also be applied in the repair project, Zhang added.

This year, Huairou District will also repair a batch of defense towers and walls of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

