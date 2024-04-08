China Close-Up | Ancient city revived through cultural heritage preservation

(People's Daily App) 17:08, April 08, 2024

Rongguo Mansion in Zhengding county, Hebei Province, was one of the first film and television shooting bases in China. It was meticulously designed and constructed, greatly inspired by its depiction in the renowned Chinese classic novel Dream of the Red Chamber. The completion of Rongguo Mansion not only preserves the essence of traditional Chinese culture but also plays a pivotal role in stimulating local tourism. It's worth noting that Zhengding county wouldn't have Rongguo Mansion without support from Xi Jinping. Check this video to find out why.

