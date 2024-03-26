Trending in China | Cultural relic restoration: Delicate art of preserving the threads of history

(People's Daily App) 16:13, March 26, 2024

Restoring cultural artifacts involves a meticulous process that can take months or even years. Restorationists work diligently to reconnect the severed threads of history, engaging in a dialogue with the past through these timeless treasures. Their efforts ensure the continuous preservation and transmission of our civilization's rich heritage for future generations.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

