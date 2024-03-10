Chinese Culture and Food Festival held in Kuwait
People enjoy the performance of a Chinese orchestra during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Kuwaiti people pose for a group photo with women wearing traditional Chinese attire during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People taste Chinese food during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
A woman wearing traditional Chinese attire poses for photos during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People taste Chinese food during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
