Chinese Culture and Food Festival held in Kuwait

Xinhua) 13:22, March 10, 2024

People enjoy the performance of a Chinese orchestra during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwaiti people pose for a group photo with women wearing traditional Chinese attire during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People taste Chinese food during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A woman wearing traditional Chinese attire poses for photos during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People taste Chinese food during the Chinese Culture and Food Festival at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in the Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on March 9, 2024. The Chinese Culture and Food Festival was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

