Silk culture festival and temple fair parade held in Huzhou

Xinhua) 11:28, March 10, 2024

Folk culture performers wearing costumes are pictured during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk artists perform dragon dance during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk culture performers wearing costumes are pictured during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An actor interacts with the audience while performing face-changing stunt of Sichuan Opera at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Girls wearing traditional Chinese costumes wave to a resident during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

