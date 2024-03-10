Silk culture festival and temple fair parade held in Huzhou
Folk culture performers wearing costumes are pictured during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Folk artists perform dragon dance during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Folk culture performers wearing costumes are pictured during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An actor interacts with the audience while performing face-changing stunt of Sichuan Opera at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Girls wearing traditional Chinese costumes wave to a resident during a parade at Shuanglin ancient town in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2024. A silk culture festival and temple fair parade was held here on Saturday and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.