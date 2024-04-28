New museum on Great Wall opens in China

SHENYANG, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A new museum themed around the Great Wall opened in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Friday.

Covering a floor area of 9,835 square meters, the Jiumenkou Great Wall Museum is located at the foot of the Jiumenkou section of the Great Wall in Suizhong County in the city of Huludao.

The exhibition hall area covers about 2,252 square meters, displaying the Great Wall section within the city along with its related history, protection and other aspects. A scene replicating the on-site excavation has also been created.

Chang Xiao, a publicity official of Suizhong County, said the museum took four years to plan and construct, and it combines multiple functions such as collection, exhibition and research of cultural relics.

Many antique weapons, historical documents and paintings are displayed at the museum, and visitors can experience the history of the Great Wall through digital means and interactive exhibitions, said Chang.

The existing Jiumenkou section of the Great Wall was built in 1381 or the 14th year under the rein of Emperor Hongwu of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The section opened to the public in 1989 and was listed as part of the world cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2002.

