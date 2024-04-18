Exploring Beijing's cultural treasures on International Day for Monuments and Sites

CGTN) 16:45, April 18, 2024

Every year on April 18th, the world comes together to celebrate the International Day for Monuments and Sites, a day dedicated to honoring the rich tapestry of human history and heritage. Beijing is a city steeped in centuries of culture and tradition, boasting many iconic monuments and World Heritage Sites like the Forbidden City and the Great Wall. Join Rachel in taking a look at these famous sites and appreciating these cultural heritages.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)