Home>>
Exploring Beijing's cultural treasures on International Day for Monuments and Sites
(CGTN) 16:45, April 18, 2024
Every year on April 18th, the world comes together to celebrate the International Day for Monuments and Sites, a day dedicated to honoring the rich tapestry of human history and heritage. Beijing is a city steeped in centuries of culture and tradition, boasting many iconic monuments and World Heritage Sites like the Forbidden City and the Great Wall. Join Rachel in taking a look at these famous sites and appreciating these cultural heritages.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People visit Jingzhou Museum in China's Hubei
- Emperor Qinshihuang's museum launches online ticket platform for overseas tourists
- Hanfu attire becomes fashionable trend at museums in C China's Luoyang
- Cultural relics of Xia, Shang, Zhou dynasties on display in Hong Kong
- Ancient relics mirror modern emojis at Luoyang Museum
- Exhibition 'The Forbidden City and the Palace of Versailles' opens in Beijing
- Exhibition jointly held by Palace Museum, Palace of Versailles opens in Beijing
- Unearthing the mysteries of Shang Dynasty chariots
- From masterpiece to marketplace, creative museum souvenirs go viral among Chinese youth
- Exhibition on "river civilizations" launched at museum in Tianjin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.