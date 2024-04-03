Hanfu attire becomes fashionable trend at museums in C China's Luoyang

People's Daily Online) 15:18, April 03, 2024

Enthusiasm for traditional Chinese clothes, known as Hanfu, is captivating the city of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. With over 1,000 Hanfu studios throughout the city, visitors can choose their preferred traditional garments and makeup, allowing them to embody the look and feel of ancient Chinese figures.

Additionally, many visitors are drawn to local museums for a nostalgic journey back in time, where they can immerse themselves in historical relics and stories while dressed in Hanfu.

