Unearthing the mysteries of Shang Dynasty chariots

Chariots unearthed from Yinxu, central China’s Henan Province, dating back over 3,000 years, showcase the advanced civilization and exceptional craftsmanship of the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.). Currently, archaeologists are excavating burial pits designated for chariots and horses within the new building of Yinxu Museum. Watch this video to uncover the mysteries of the Shang Dynasty's chariots.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)