We Are China

People visit China (Harbin) Forest Museum

Xinhua) 09:44, March 22, 2024

People visit the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2024. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People visit the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2024. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on March 21, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People visit the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2024. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People visit the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2024. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist takes photos of butterfly specimens at the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2024. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People visit the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2024. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A kid learns about animals at the China (Harbin) Forest Museum in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2024. The World Forest Day falls on March 21. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)