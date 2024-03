Over 260 artifacts to be exhibited at Asian Art Museum in San Francisco

A staff member checks a bronze artifact at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An exhibition titled "Phoenix Kingdoms: The Last Splendor of China's Bronze Age" will be held from April to July at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

The exhibition will feature over 260 artifacts from five Chinese museums, showcasing the art of the ancient Chu and Zeng states. Many of the artifacts, which include bronze ware, lacquer ware and jade ware, have never been exhibited outside China before.

