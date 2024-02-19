New building of museum at Shang Dynasty capital site to open this month

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The new building of the Yinxu Museum at the Yin Ruins, the site of the last capital of the Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.-1046 B.C.), will open to the public on Feb. 26.

The announcement was made at a press conference held by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Monday in Beijing.

The museum, located in the city of Anyang in central China's Henan Province, will showcase nearly 4,000 items or sets of cultural relics, including bronzeware, pottery, jade objects, and oracle bones.

The exhibition features a vast quantity and diverse range of cultural artifacts, with over three-quarters of the relics making their debut appearances.

The Yin Ruins is the first documented late Shang Dynasty capital site in China, as confirmed by archaeological excavations and oracle bone inscriptions. It is also the ancient capital site with the highest frequency of archaeological excavations and the longest duration of exploration in China.

The expanded Yinxu Museum is the first national major archaeological museum to comprehensively present the Shang civilization.

