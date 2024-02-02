Beijing museums to open to public during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 10:37, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 museums in Beijing will open to the public during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, according to the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau.

The bureau revealed 10 museum visiting routes, focusing on the cluster area of museums in Beijing, and exhibitions or special activities in museums, that will provide more choices for the public and tourists during the holiday, which runs from Feb. 10 to 17 this year.

The Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year, marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac, which assigns one of the 12 animals to each year.

Among the museums, the Capital Museum will identify and explore the dragon elements in its collection of cultural relics, and carry out activities including a "dragon element cultural and creative exhibition" to show the Chinese dragon culture in an all-round way.

The Grand Canal Museum, meanwhile, will launch activities such as making dragon lanterns, and displaying intangible cultural heritage with Beijing characteristics.

As of the end of August 2023, Beijing had a total of 218 registered museums.

