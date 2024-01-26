National Museum of China reports over 6.75 million visits in 2023

Xinhua) 10:07, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum of China saw more than 6.75 million visits in 2023, with people below the age of 35 accounting for more than 60 percent of that number, sources with the museum said on Thursday.

The museum received an average 21,000 visits per day, a year-on-year increase of 314 percent, according to the museum sources. The museum held a total of 57 exhibitions on-site and 13 traveling exhibitions in multiple regions across China in 2023.

It acquired a total of 11,861 pieces or sets of objects for its collections throughout the year, and more than 30,000 cultural artifacts were assessed and graded, it said.

The National Museum of China delivered 5,476 free lectures last year, benefitting about 330,000 visitors. It also hosted 123 educational activities and provided "Ancient China" education services to more than 40,000 middle school students throughout the year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)