Asia's largest natural history museum opens to public
A skeleton fossil of the world's only "Sinosaurus dongi" is displayed at Baoding Natural History Museum, or the Paleozoogical Museum, in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
Covering an area of 73,100 square meters, this Asia's largest natural history museum opened to the public on Wednesday.
Skeleton fossils of mammoth are displayed at Baoding Natural History Museum, or the Paleozoogical Museum, in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
A Megalodon giant shark tooth fossil is displayed at Baoding Natural History Museum, or the Paleozoogical Museum, in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
An exterior view of Baoding Natural History Museum, or the Paleozoogical Museum, in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
