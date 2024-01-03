Exhibition on ancient Greece held in Changsha, China's Hunan

Xinhua) 16:38, January 03, 2024

A visitor takes photos of a cultural relic at an exhibition titled "The Greeks: From Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" at Hunan Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 3, 2024. The exhibition features a total of 270 pieces or sets of cultural relics from 14 museums and cultural institutions in Greece, including gold ware, bronze ware, pottery and sculptures. The exhibition is available until May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

