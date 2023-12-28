Three cultural structures open to public in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:16, December 28, 2023

A visitor views exhibits at the newly-opened Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, also called the Capital Museum East Branch, in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2023. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows an interior view of Beijing Performing Arts Center in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows an interior view of the Beijing Library in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows an interior view of the Beijing Library in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Visitors view an immersive exhibition at the newly-opened Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, also called the Capital Museum East Branch, in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2023. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows an exhibit at the newly-opened Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, also called the Capital Museum East Branch, in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows an interior view of the newly-opened Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, also called the Capital Museum East Branch, in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows an interior view of the Beijing Library in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows an opera house of Beijing Performing Arts Center in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows a music hall of Beijing Performing Arts Center in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Beijing Performing Arts Center in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Beijing Library in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. Three cultural structures, Beijing Performing Arts Center, Beijing Library and the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing, open to public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chang Ming/Xinhua)

