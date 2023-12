Snuff bottles displayed at Ningxia Museum in Yinchuan

December 11, 2023

Visitors view snuff bottles displayed at Ningxia Museum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 10, 2023. The exhibition features 26 snuff bottles from Ningxia Museum and 236 snuff bottles from Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

