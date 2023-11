We Are China

Antiquities from ancient Syria exhibited in Ningxia

Ecns.cn) 13:32, November 22, 2023

Staff members check an antiquity of the Roman period from Syria's National Museum at the Ningxia Museum in Yinchuang, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

Nearly 100 pieces of antiquities including stone tools, bronzes, statues and other precious cultural relics were unveiled at the museum.

Staff members take photos of a vase from Syria's National Museum at the Ningxia Museum in Yinchuang, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

A cultural relic from Syria's National Museum is exhibited at the Ningxia Museum in Yinchuang, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

A visitor takes photo of a cultural relic from Syria's National Museum exhibited at the Ningxia Museum in Yinchuang, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

A visitor views a cultural relic from Syria's National Museum exhibited at the Ningxia Museum in Yinchuang, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

