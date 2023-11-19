Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on U.S. base in E. Syria

Xinhua) 09:35, November 19, 2023

BAGHDAD, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- An Iraqi Shiite militia on Saturday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a U.S. military base in eastern Syria.

An armed group named "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed in an online statement that its fighters launched a booby-trapped drone on the al-Tanf military base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.

It said that the drone hit its target in the U.S. military base, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that the al-Tanf base was attacked and that the U.S. air defense weapons shot down the drone in the vicinity of the base.

It obtained pictures of the drone that was shot down by the anti-aircraft at the al-Tanf base area, according to the statement.

The attack by the armed group is believed to be part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, said the observatory.

The incident marked the 39th recorded attack on the U.S. bases in Syria since Oct. 19, it added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liang Jun)