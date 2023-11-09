9 killed in U.S. airstrikes in Syria

DAMASCUS, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- At least nine militants were killed in after-midnight U.S. airstrikes on military sites in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, a war monitor reported Thursday.

The death toll will rise because of the number of critically wounded fighters, due to U.S. warplanes hitting military sites and a weapons depot in Deir al-Zour, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Pentagon confirmed the airstrikes, saying in a statement that the U.S. military conducted "self-defense airstrikes" on a facility in eastern Syria in response to attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.

