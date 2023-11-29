Ghana to benefit from sister city bond with China's Ningxia: Ambassador

By Zhang Wen (People's Daily App) 16:37, November 29, 2023

Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana’s ambassador to China, shared his observations of the wine industry and agricultural development in Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region after a visit there. He also voiced other expectations for China-Africa cooperation in an interview with the People's Daily.

