Take a sheepskin raft journey along the Yellow River in Ningxia

"The sheepskin raft is the oldest means of transportation along the Yellow River," remarked Zhou Denan, an inheritor of the sheepskin raft-making craft in Zhongwei, located in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The art of crafting sheepskin rafts was recognized as a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Ningxia in 2009.

Embarking on a sheepskin raft, a vessel steeped in over 2,000 years of history, offers an unparalleled opportunity to marvel at the ancient wisdom nurtured along the banks of the Yellow River.

Join us at the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei for an immersive journey, drifting down China's second-longest river in a time-honored vessel.

