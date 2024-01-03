Ancient bronze horse statue preserved in Gansu Provincial Museum

Xinhua) 16:37, January 03, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the front view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. The bronze horse statue, popularly known as "Bronze Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," was unearthed in 1960s from the Leitai Tomb of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD) in Wuwei of Gansu and is now preserved in the Gansu Provincial Museum. Its image became a symbol of Chinese tourism in 1983. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows an enlarged replica of an ancient bronze horse statue in front of Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the side view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the rear view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

A staff member lays an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 27, 2023.

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the head of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the side view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the side view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

This photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows a cup of coffee with latte art featuring the image of an ancient bronze horse statue on its milk foam, served at a shop affiliated to Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the front view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

This photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows the side view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the front view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2023 shows the side view of an ancient bronze horse statue at Gansu Provincial Museum

A souvenir resembling the head of an ancient bronze horse statue is seen at a store affiliated to Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, May 13, 2022.

