Exhibition on Inca civilization opens in China

This photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows an exhibition on the Inca civilization at the Jinsha Site Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The exhibition opened to the public on Wednesday and will last until April 10. It showcases 168 pieces or sets of exhibits from 14 museums in Peru, including boneware, ceramics, metals, stoneware, woodware, textiles, paintings, and mummies. (Photo by Zhang Yan/Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on the Inca civilization opened Tuesday at the Jinsha Site Museum in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

This exhibition showcases 168 pieces or sets of exhibits from 14 museums in Peru, including boneware, ceramics, metals, stoneware, woodware, textiles, paintings, and mummies.

The exhibition opened to the public on Wednesday and will last until April 10. It also offers online 360-degree panoramic tours and live broadcasts.

The Inca civilization, one of the three major civilizations in the Americas, originated in the Peruvian Andes. It prospered between the 15th and 16th centuries AD, leaving behind world-famous historical and cultural relics.

The exhibition is divided into four parts, including a section dedicated to the ancient civilization of the Andes and another featuring the glorious epic of the Inca Empire.

"Although China and Peru are thousands of miles apart, their respective cultural heritages share the common spiritual belief of sun worship," said Zhu Zhangyi, director of the Jinsha Site Museum.

The museum will continue to enhance dialogue among civilizations and cultural exchanges in the future, said Zhu.

