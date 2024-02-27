Glimpse into history

China Daily) 10:52, February 27, 2024

Visitors admire a bronze figurine on display at the new building of the Yinxu Museum, which opened to the public on Monday, in Anyang, Henan province. The new building boasts an exhibition area of 22,000 square meters, where nearly 4,000 cultural relics, including bronzeware, pottery and jade objects, are on display. The expanded museum is the first national archaeological museum to comprehensively present the civilization of the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC). The museum's old building was built in 2005. JIANG DONG/CHINA DAILY

