Artifacts featuring animals unveiled at new Yinxu museum

Ecns.cn) 14:23, February 26, 2024

An artifact featuring an animal is displayed at the new Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Kan Li)

A total of 4,000 pieces (sets) of the Shang civilization artifacts (1600 B.C. - 1046 B.C.), are on show at the museum, which opened on Monday in Anyang. The Yin Ruins was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2006.

Cultural relics featuring animals are displayed at the new Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.

