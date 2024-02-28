Snow Sculpture Art Expo park closed with rising of temperature
People enjoy an ice slide at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
