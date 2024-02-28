Snow Sculpture Art Expo park closed with rising of temperature

Xinhua) 08:51, February 28, 2024

People enjoy an ice slide at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A kid plays at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A kid enjoys an ice slide at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2024. The Snow Sculpture Art Expo park of the Sun Island scenic spot closed on Feb. 26 with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)