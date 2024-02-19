Home>>
China's "ice city" Harbin welcomes over 10 mln visits during Spring Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 09:35, February 19, 2024
HARBIN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, the capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, welcomed over 10.09 million visits during the Spring Festival holiday, an average daily increase of 81.7 percent year on year, local authorities said Sunday.
The city raked in 16.42 billion yuan (about 2.28 billion U.S. dollars) of tourism revenue during the eight-day holiday, from Feb. 10 to 17, according to the city's tourism department.
Looking ahead, Harbin will continue to integrate various resources such as tourist attractions, large-scale cultural tourism activities, regional characteristic brands, and cultural venues, and design tourism routes and products to help tourists better experience the city's history and charm.
