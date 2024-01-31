AI Cartoons: A journey into Harbin's winter wonderland
Editor's Note: This winter, Harbin city, the snowy capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, became one of the most popular ice and snow travel destinations, captivating countless travelers nationwide with its winter landscapes and heartwarming hospitality. What unique travel experiences await visitors in Harbin? Join the adventure with two cartoon pals from southern China as they head north to this amazing winter wonderland!
Visiting St. Sophia Cathedral
The Saint Sophia Cathedral, an iconic landmark in Harbin, stands as a well-preserved example of Byzantine-style architecture in China. Constructed in 1907, this former Russian Orthodox church is a testament to the cultural exchange between China and Russia. Harbin boasts a unique blend of Oriental and European architectural styles. Strolling through the streets of Harbin, one can see a variety of buildings in styles such as Byzantine, Baroque, and modern European, creating the feeling of walking in a "world architecture museum."
Photos
Related Stories
- Fire dragon dance show staged for tourists in Harbin
- Booming winter tourism drives inheritance of ice, snow carving
- In pics: costume parade at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, NE China
- How China's city of ice and snow is enhancing ties with Europe
- Harbin's morning markets attract tourists
- New attraction in Harbin: Ice sculptures of Terracotta Warriors
- Ice and Snow World dance party: Music ignites winter at night!
- Trending in China | Explore the 'Frozen' magic of Harbin Ice-Snow World
- Supply-side reforms unleash momentum in China's ice-and-snow economy
- St. Sophia Cathedral becomes hot spot for tourists in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.