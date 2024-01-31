AI Cartoons: A journey into Harbin's winter wonderland

People's Daily Online) 10:32, January 31, 2024

Editor's Note: This winter, Harbin city, the snowy capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, became one of the most popular ice and snow travel destinations, captivating countless travelers nationwide with its winter landscapes and heartwarming hospitality. What unique travel experiences await visitors in Harbin? Join the adventure with two cartoon pals from southern China as they head north to this amazing winter wonderland!

Visiting St. Sophia Cathedral

The Saint Sophia Cathedral, an iconic landmark in Harbin, stands as a well-preserved example of Byzantine-style architecture in China. Constructed in 1907, this former Russian Orthodox church is a testament to the cultural exchange between China and Russia. Harbin boasts a unique blend of Oriental and European architectural styles. Strolling through the streets of Harbin, one can see a variety of buildings in styles such as Byzantine, Baroque, and modern European, creating the feeling of walking in a "world architecture museum."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)