In pics: costume parade at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, NE China
Children perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Actors perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Actors perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An actress performs during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists pose for photos with actors in costume during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A tourist takes a photo with an actor in costume during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Actors perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
