In pics: costume parade at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:15, January 29, 2024

Children perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Actors perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Actors perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An actress performs during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists pose for photos with actors in costume during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A tourist takes a photo with an actor in costume during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Actors perform during a costume parade at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

