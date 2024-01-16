Trending in China | Explore the 'Frozen' magic of Harbin Ice-Snow World

(People's Daily App) 15:15, January 16, 2024

Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, captivates numerous tourists seeking exploration every winter! This year, the grandeur of Harbin Ice-Snow World has expanded to an impressive 810,000 square meters, including 610,000 square meters of ice construction. Within this vast expanse, many enthralling entertainment projects await, promising customers an unparalleled and blissful experience.

