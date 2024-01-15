St. Sophia Cathedral becomes hot spot for tourists in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:28, January 15, 2024

A tourist dressed up in costumes poses for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist dressed up in costumes poses for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists dressed up in costumes pose for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist dressed up in costumes poses for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists dressed up in costumes pose for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists have fun at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists dressed up in costumes pose for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist dressed up in costumes poses for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist dressed up in costumes poses for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists dressed up in costumes pose for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists dressed up in costumes pose for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists have fun at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist dressed up in costumes poses for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist dressed up in costumes poses for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists dressed up in costumes pose for photos at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2024. The square, where the landmark St. Sophia Cathedral, a former Russian Orthodox church and a perfect example of Neo-Byzantine architectures, is located, has become a hot spot for tourists during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)