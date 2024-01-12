Home>>
9th Asian Winter Games mascots appear at Harbin Carnival
(People's Daily App) 15:00, January 12, 2024
The 6th Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival was made even more special this year with the appearance of Binbin and Nini, the adorable tiger mascots for the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games in 2025. Inspired by the majestic Siberian tiger, these playful characters delighted attendees with their charming personalities and added extra excitement to the stunning winter carnival.
