Harbin emerges as one of top tourist destinations in China this winter

Xinhua) 15:19, January 11, 2024

A drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows a view of the Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows a giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows an ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists having fun in front of a giant snowman near the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows a night view of the architecture and art square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists having fun near a giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows a night view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows tourists watching penguins at the Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows people attending a group wedding ceremony at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists having fun in front of a giant snowman near the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows a giant snowman in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows tourists having fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows tourists having fun at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, Harbin is renowned as the "crown jewel of ice and snow" in the country. The city has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)