Crystal ice cubes lure visitors to Harbin

Ecns.cn) 15:07, January 08, 2024

People play on the frozen Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Kun)

Crystal ice cubes scattered on the river, attracting many tourists.

