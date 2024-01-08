Crystal ice cubes lure visitors to Harbin
People play on the frozen Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Kun)
Crystal ice cubes scattered on the river, attracting many tourists.
Tourists pose for photos on the frozen Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Kun)
