Disney's 'Frozen' in real-life stuns visitors in Harbin
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a real-life Disney's Frozen world, during the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Harbin attracted a record number of visitors over the New Year holiday.
