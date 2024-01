We Are China

Rime scenery in northeast China's Harbin

Xinhua) 16:42, January 03, 2024

People take a selfie by rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People take photos by rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People take photos under rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen takes a selfie under rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen takes photos of rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People take photos under rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen takes photos of rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen takes a selfie under rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen takes photos of rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Citizens take photos of rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People take photos by rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People practice Taichi by rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People take photos by rime-covered trees at Xiangjiang Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows rime-covered trees in Nangang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows rime-covered trees in Nangang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

