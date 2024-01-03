In pics: 35th Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition

Xinhua) 08:27, January 03, 2024

A competitor works on an ice sculpture during the 35th Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2024. The three-day competition kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

