521-meter ice slide major eye-catcher at Harbin Ice-Snow World

Xinhua) 14:40, January 02, 2024

Tourists enjoy rides on an ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Among the dozens of entertainments at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the 521-meter ice slide is doubtlessly a major eye-catcher.

Heilongjiang Province, renowned for its long and freezing winter with bountiful ice and snow, has been a popular destination for winter tourism in the country, luring numerous visitors from home and abroad during the New Year holiday.

Tourists pick up sliding boards for rides on an ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows tourists enjoying rides on an ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member gives safety instructions to a tourist before her ride on an ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

